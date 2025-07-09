Authorities in Richland County announced that a 22-year-old man died during a Fourth of July celebration.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, on July 4, around 11:25 p.m., first responders were sent to an address for a report of a man who fell from a truck. The release says the man was unresponsive.

Life saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful as he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified by authorities as 22-year-old Ethan Peper from Reedsburg.

Law enforcement reportedly tried to speak with witnesses who were there during the incident, but were unwilling to speak with law enforcement and give statements.

The initial investigation reportedly described Peper sitting on the tailgate of a truck when he fell onto the roadway. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office believes there are people who saw the incident who have more information.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 608-647-2583.