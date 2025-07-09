Area authorities arrested a 23 year old male on a homicide charge after a woman was found dead in Lake Delton.

According to a Lake Delton Police Department Facebook post detectives arrested the 23-year-old suspect at 11:30 p.m. Sunday on a first-degree intentional homicide charge.

Police referred the charge to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents detail that police are holding a vehicle owned by the suspect. A search warrant says a magazine for a handgun and a cell phone, which may have evidence of crimes, were located in the vehicle.

Lake Delton Police Department responded to a home before 11 p.m. on July 4th in the 300 block of Canyon Road for suspicious activity.

Officers located the body of a female in the home. Police have not identified her, nor released her cause of death.

The suspect was also said to reside in the home where the woman was found, according to LDPD’s search warrant.

The home is near resorts used by Wisconsin Dells visitors. Visitors on Monday said they were shocked but relieved that an arrest was made.

Area authorities announced there was no imminent danger to the public.