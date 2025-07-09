On Friday July 4, 2025, at approximately 7:28 PM, a Deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office observed an ATV with an un-helmeted female juvenile seated in front of the male operator, traveling on STH 82 near 13th Dr, in the Township of Springville, Adams County, WI. No registration plate was observed on the machine.

The Deputy initiated a traffic stop for the several violations observed. The operator of the ATV fled after observing the squad with its emergency lights and siren activated behind the ATV. The ATV fled for approximately 6.5 miles, at speeds ranging between 35-70 mph, operating on the wrong side of the roadway in an attempt to evade law enforcement. The ATV turned onto private property to further evade being stopped. On private property in the 2900 block of 9th Ct. Deputies located the unoccupied ATV, which had crashed into trees on the trails of the property. Multiple Adams County Law Enforcement units and a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden responded to the area.

Deputies learned of an address associated with the crashed ATV and attempted contact with the occupants of the residence and after some time, the operator of the ATV contacted the Sheriff’s Office. The operator was identified as 35-year-old David T. Gialds of Grayslake, Illinois. David stated he and the female juvenile passenger were uninjured and declined needing EMS. David was taken into custody and transported to the Adams County Jail on the charges of Felony Fleeing/Eluding and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, along with being issued multiple citations for both DNR and Wisconsin traffic violations. David had a bail hearing on July 7th in Adams County Circuit Court Branch 1, and was given a $500 cash bond. David has since been released from custody.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all residents and visitors of Adams County that while most Township roads and all County roads are open to ATV/UTV traffic, the State Highways are mostly closed to ATV/UTV traffic. An approved helmet is required for those under the age of 18 on an ATV.