The Tomah 16U American Legion Baseball Team railed for an 8-6 victory over Osseo Tuesday evening. Tomah trailed early 3-2 but erupted for a 6th run 5th inning to earn the victory. New Lisbon’s Nate Jensen had a hit and a pair of RBI’s in the victory. Grayson Steen earned the complete game victory for Tomah. It is the final regular season game for the Tomah 16U team. They will play in the West Salem regional next Thursday at 7pm.

The Tomah 15U team fell to G-E-T 11-8 Tuesday afternoon. New Lisbon’s Cash Plueger had a base hit in the loss for Tomah 15U.