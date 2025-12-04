The Tomah Health Community Foundation is helping put healthy food in reach of struggling families in Monroe County.

Foundation officials donated three thousand dollars to the Second Harvest Foodbank’s Mobile Pantry program on Tuesday which Second Harvest media and public relations manager Kris Tazelaar (Taz-ah-larr) says is making a difference for Monroe County residents.

Last year, the Second Harvest Tomah Mobile Pantry distributed over ninety-five-thousand pounds of food to more than twenty-three hundred households.

When combined with the Sparta Mobile Pantry, the program distributed more than one-hundred-seventy-thousand pounds of food to almost five-thousand households.

The Tomah Mobile Pantry is held the first Tuesday of each month at Recreation Park, while the Sparta Mobile Pantry is held on the third Monday of each month at Memorial Park.

The Foundation has supported Second Harvest for the last twelve years.