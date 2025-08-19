On the morning of August 9th, 2025 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received credible information pertaining to the potential use and distribution of controlled substances between two locations. Deputies and Investigators quickly worked to secure search warrants at these locations. The first being in the 2900 block of Brentwood Drive and the second being only a short distance away in the 2900 block of Crestwood Lane, both in the Township of New Chester. Both search warrants were served on the afternoon of August 9th.

Upon further investigation and searching of the associated properties, multiple items of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were located. Additionally a third search warrant was obtained and served in the 1000 block of Fern Ave, Township of Springville, on August 14th.

Multiple subjects were taken into custody or had charges referred to the Adams County District Attorneys Office.

Justine Doucette, age 51 of Grand Marsh, WI – Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Leighton Brazwell, age of 55 of Grand Marsh, WI – Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ashey Rizer, age 38 of Oxford, WI – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Probation Hold

Audrey Hill, age 40 of Adams, WI – Probation Hold

Terrance Prutzman, age 45 of Grand Marsh, WI – Probation Hold

Dean Best, age 50 of Springville, WI – Probation Hold

On August 11th, Doucette and Brazwell had bail/initial appearances in Adams County Circuit Court Branch 1 and were each released on $1,500 signature bonds. Best has also been released. At the time of this release, Rizer, Hill and Prutzman remain incarcerated in the Adams County Jail.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lifestar Ambulance.