Blood Drive Coming to MBMC on August 28th
You can help save a life by donating blood!
Join the Blood Center of Wisconsin for a blood drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston — happening Thursday, August 28, from 11:30am to 4:30pm.
Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule your donation, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff Medical Center under mobile drives.
