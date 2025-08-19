You can help save a life by donating blood!

Join the Blood Center of Wisconsin for a blood drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston — happening Thursday, August 28, from 11:30am to 4:30pm.

Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule your donation, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff Medical Center under mobile drives.