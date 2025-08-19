Vernon County Sheriff’s Report August 10th thru August 16th
8/10 Deputies were dispatched to a business on North Main Street in the City of Westby for a burglar alarm. Once on scene the deputy found no suspicious activity and the building was secure. A short time later the alarm sounded again. It was determined that the power was going in and out and tripping the alarm.
8/10 Dispatch received a call regarding a group of people shooting rifles near a roadway. A deputy was dispatched to the location on South Creek Road in the Town of Harmony and spoke with the individuals.
8/10 Dispatch received an automated crash notification on State Highway 131 near the Monroe County line. Deputies, Fire and EMS crews were dispatched to the location. Crews found that a cellphone had been dropped on the road and there was no crash.
8/10 Deputies were dispatched to Sidie Hollow Park in the Town of Jefferson for report of a possible underage drinking party. A number of individuals received citations and parents or guardians were notified.
8/11 Deputies were called to State Highway 56 near County Road N in the Town of Harmony for an injured deer in the roadway. The animal was dispatched.
8/11 Deputies responded to County Road B in the Town of Jefferson to check the welfare of a female reportedly sitting the roadway.
8/12 Dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle that had been taken without permission. The vehicle was eventually located near a residence on West Exchange Street in the Village of Viola and towed.
8/12 Dispatch received a complaint about a truck pulling a skid steer that was repeatedly deviating from their lane on State Highway 35 near the fish hatchery in the Town of Genoa. A deputy responded but was unable to locate the truck.
8/13 Dispatch received a complaint regarding a vehicle that was speeding through a construction zone and had passed multiple vehicles that were stopped on State Highway 80 in the Town of Greenwood. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
8/14 A deputy initiated a traffic stop near US Highway 14 and Three Chimney Road in the Town of Viroqua for a speeding vehicle. Radar indicated the vehicle was traveling 83 mph in a 55 mph zone and the driver was cited for speeding.
8/15 Dispatch received a call regarding some construction equipment that was vandalized at a business on US Highway 14 in the Village of Readstown. Windows on an excavator were broken, a motor was removed from a loader, and another motor was damaged. Investigation is ongoing.
8/16 Deputies responded to County Road T in the Town of Franklin for a car versus dog collision.
|
Call Type
|
This Week
|
2025 Year to Date
|
Alarm Responses
|
12
|
375
|
Animal Related Issues
|
28
|
846
|
Assisting Municipalities
|
33
|
1089
|
Crimes Against People
|
9
|
544
|
Crimes Against Property
|
15
|
420
|
Domestic Crimes
|
1
|
102
|
Fire Responses
|
27
|
1611
|
K9 Calls
|
1
|
44
|
Medical Responses
|
43
|
1219
|
Mental Health Cases
|
2
|
128
|
Missing Person Investigations
|
1
|
54
|
Public Talks
|
0
|
75
|
Safety Escorts
|
3
|
144
|
School Walk Throughs
|
1
|
316
|
Search and Rescues
|
1
|
12
|
Security Checks
|
104
|
4003
|
Serving Legal Documents
|
14
|
518
|
Suspicious Activity
|
21
|
556
|
Threat Investigations
|
2
|
46
|
Traffic Accidents
|
18
|
656
|
Traffic Related Investigations
|
76
|
3805
|
Vehicle Lockouts
|
11
|
214
|
Weapons Investigations
|
1
|
9
|
Unclassified Calls for Service
|
62
|
1846
|
TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE
|
505
|
19765
|
COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS
|
5
|
409
IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON AN ABOVE CRIME, OR ANY CRIME, CALL THE VERNON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 608-637-8477 OR 1-800-657-6868 OR SUBMIT AN ONLINE TIP AT WWW.P3TIPS.COM
