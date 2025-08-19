8/10 Deputies were dispatched to a business on North Main Street in the City of Westby for a burglar alarm. Once on scene the deputy found no suspicious activity and the building was secure. A short time later the alarm sounded again. It was determined that the power was going in and out and tripping the alarm.

8/10 Dispatch received a call regarding a group of people shooting rifles near a roadway. A deputy was dispatched to the location on South Creek Road in the Town of Harmony and spoke with the individuals.

8/10 Dispatch received an automated crash notification on State Highway 131 near the Monroe County line. Deputies, Fire and EMS crews were dispatched to the location. Crews found that a cellphone had been dropped on the road and there was no crash.

8/10 Deputies were dispatched to Sidie Hollow Park in the Town of Jefferson for report of a possible underage drinking party. A number of individuals received citations and parents or guardians were notified.

8/11 Deputies were called to State Highway 56 near County Road N in the Town of Harmony for an injured deer in the roadway. The animal was dispatched.

8/11 Deputies responded to County Road B in the Town of Jefferson to check the welfare of a female reportedly sitting the roadway.

8/12 Dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle that had been taken without permission. The vehicle was eventually located near a residence on West Exchange Street in the Village of Viola and towed.

8/12 Dispatch received a complaint about a truck pulling a skid steer that was repeatedly deviating from their lane on State Highway 35 near the fish hatchery in the Town of Genoa. A deputy responded but was unable to locate the truck.

8/13 Dispatch received a complaint regarding a vehicle that was speeding through a construction zone and had passed multiple vehicles that were stopped on State Highway 80 in the Town of Greenwood. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.

8/14 A deputy initiated a traffic stop near US Highway 14 and Three Chimney Road in the Town of Viroqua for a speeding vehicle. Radar indicated the vehicle was traveling 83 mph in a 55 mph zone and the driver was cited for speeding.

8/15 Dispatch received a call regarding some construction equipment that was vandalized at a business on US Highway 14 in the Village of Readstown. Windows on an excavator were broken, a motor was removed from a loader, and another motor was damaged. Investigation is ongoing.

8/16 Deputies responded to County Road T in the Town of Franklin for a car versus dog collision.

Call Type This Week 2025 Year to Date Alarm Responses 12 375 Animal Related Issues 28 846 Assisting Municipalities 33 1089 Crimes Against People 9 544 Crimes Against Property 15 420 Domestic Crimes 1 102 Fire Responses 27 1611 K9 Calls 1 44 Medical Responses 43 1219 Mental Health Cases 2 128 Missing Person Investigations 1 54 Public Talks 0 75 Safety Escorts 3 144 School Walk Throughs 1 316 Search and Rescues 1 12 Security Checks 104 4003 Serving Legal Documents 14 518 Suspicious Activity 21 556 Threat Investigations 2 46 Traffic Accidents 18 656 Traffic Related Investigations 76 3805 Vehicle Lockouts 11 214 Weapons Investigations 1 9 Unclassified Calls for Service 62 1846 TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE 505 19765 COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS 5 409

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON AN ABOVE CRIME, OR ANY CRIME, CALL THE VERNON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 608-637-8477 OR 1-800-657-6868 OR SUBMIT AN ONLINE TIP AT WWW.P3TIPS.COM