8/10     Deputies were dispatched to a business on North Main Street in the City of Westby for a burglar alarm. Once on scene the deputy found no suspicious activity and the building was secure. A short time later the alarm sounded again. It was determined that the power was going in and out and tripping the alarm.

8/10     Dispatch received a call regarding a group of people shooting rifles near a roadway. A deputy was dispatched to the location on South Creek Road in the Town of Harmony and spoke with the individuals.

8/10     Dispatch received an automated crash notification on State Highway 131 near the Monroe County line. Deputies, Fire and EMS crews were dispatched to the location. Crews found that a cellphone had been dropped on the road and there was no crash.

8/10     Deputies were dispatched to Sidie Hollow Park in the Town of Jefferson for report of a possible underage drinking party. A number of individuals received citations and parents or guardians were notified.

8/11     Deputies were called to State Highway 56 near County Road N in the Town of Harmony for an injured deer in the roadway. The animal was dispatched.

8/11     Deputies responded to County Road B in the Town of Jefferson to check the welfare of a female reportedly sitting the roadway.

8/12     Dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle that had been taken without permission. The vehicle was eventually located near a residence on West Exchange Street in the Village of Viola and towed.

8/12     Dispatch received a complaint about a truck pulling a skid steer that was repeatedly deviating from their lane on State Highway 35 near the fish hatchery in the Town of Genoa. A deputy responded but was unable to locate the truck.

8/13     Dispatch received a complaint regarding a vehicle that was speeding through a construction zone and had passed multiple vehicles that were stopped on State Highway 80 in the Town of Greenwood. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.

8/14     A deputy initiated a traffic stop near US Highway 14 and Three Chimney Road in the Town of Viroqua for a speeding vehicle. Radar indicated the vehicle was traveling 83 mph in a 55 mph zone and the driver was cited for speeding.

8/15     Dispatch received a call regarding some construction equipment that was vandalized at a business on US Highway 14 in the Village of Readstown. Windows on an excavator were broken, a motor was removed from a loader, and another motor was damaged. Investigation is ongoing.

 8/16    Deputies responded to County Road T in the Town of Franklin for a car versus dog collision. 

 

Call Type

This Week

2025 Year to Date

Alarm Responses

12

375

Animal Related Issues

28

846

Assisting Municipalities

33

1089

Crimes Against People

9

544

Crimes Against Property

15

420

Domestic Crimes

1

102

Fire Responses

27

1611

K9 Calls

1

44

Medical Responses

43

1219

Mental Health Cases

2

128

Missing Person Investigations

1

54

Public Talks

0

75

Safety Escorts

3

144

School Walk Throughs

1

316

Search and Rescues

1

12

Security Checks

104

4003

Serving Legal Documents

14

518

Suspicious Activity

21

556

Threat Investigations

2

46

Traffic Accidents

18

656

Traffic Related Investigations

76

3805

Vehicle Lockouts

11

214

Weapons Investigations

1

9

Unclassified Calls for Service

62

1846

TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE

505

19765

COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS

5

409

 

 

