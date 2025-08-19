On August 17th, 2025 shortly after 7:00pm, Monroe County Sheriff’s Officer Deputies were dispatched to a residence on County Highway M in Tunnel City for a disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, he was directed towards the bathroom of the residence where Joseph Posorske Jr, 37 was found to have taken an infant child into his arms and was fighting with a female subject in the bathroom. The deputy assisted in getting the child from Posorske, and while doing so was struck several times. Once Posorske lost his grip on the child he continued to fight with the deputy before fleeing on foot to a vehicle. The deputy, who had sustained multiple injuries, continued to pursue Posorske, however Posorske was able to drive off, almost running the deputy over, before fleeing the scene.

The deputy, the child, the child’s mother, and the child’s grandmother were all treated for injuries and released.

Law enforcement began a search for Posorske and the vehicle that he fled in. At around 9:30pm a deputy located the vehicle north of Tomah near US Hwy 12. The vehicle fled and the deputy pursued the vehicle while law enforcement from Tomah PD were able to deploy spike strips. The vehicle stopped a short distance later and Posorske fled on foot. Law Enforcement, including K9 Rebel chased Posorske into a marsh area where he was apprehended.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Tomah Police, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Tomah Ambulance.

Posorske was booked into the Monroe County Jail for 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, multiple counts of Battery, including Battery to Law Enforcement and Domestic Battery, Child Abuse- Recklessly Causing Harm, Disorderly Conduct, False Imprisonment, Strangulation, Flee/ Eluding an Office, Resisting an Office, and a Probation Hold.

Posorske is expected to appear in Monroe County Circuit Court on Aug 19, 2025 at 1 p.m. for a bond hearing. Bond Hearings can be viewed online by following the link on the Monroe County Clerk of Courts