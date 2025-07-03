There will be a public hearing on Monday July 21st at 9:15am in the community services room 207 of the Juneau County Health & Human Services building located at 200 Hickory Street in Mauston. The hearing will receive comment on the 2026 section 5310 Grant Application.

The federal funding is authorized under Section 5310 and supports the Juneau County Aging Transportation Program. The 5310 application is available for public review prior to the hearing at the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center Office at 200 Hickory Street in Mauston. Persons unable to attend the hearing and wishing to submit comments may do so by mail. Mail comments prior to the hearing to the attention of Gina Laak, ADRC of Eagle Country Juneau County Office, 200 Hickory Street Mauston, WI 53948.

Persons needing transportation or persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations wishing to attend the hearing should contact the ADRC office at 608-847-9371. All requests are kept confidential.