The Tomah/SBC American Legion baseball team won their 4th game in a row scoring 12 unanswered run in a 12-2 victory over Baraboo Wednesday evening. Baraboo took a 2-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning. Tomah went to work in the bottom of the 4th with a 4 run inning fueled by a Blake Haun 2run single. Tomah would score 3 more runs in the 5th and 5 in the 6th to win in in 6innings. TJ Shramek went 3×4 with 3runs scored in the game and Haun went 2×4 with 3RBIs. Bobby Shaw had the mercy rule winning walk of RBI single for Tomah. Tucker Frandsen picked up the win on the mound giving up just 2runs over 5innings. Tomah improves to 7-5 on the season as is scheduled to travel to Holmen on Monday night. Jackson Steffel was also named to the American Legion All-Star game to be played at American Family Field in Milwaukee in August. The Tomah 16U team fell to Onalaska 6-4 earlier Wednesday afternoon.