A man accused of a Tomah Thanksgiving Day stabbing incident last year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Justin Novak age 33 pleaded no contest Tuesday in Monroe County Court to four felony counts, including attempted first degree attempted homicide. One felony count of bail jumping was dismissed but read in.

Judge Richard Radcliffe sentenced Novak to 15 years in prison plus 30 years of extended supervision.

Another man allegedly involved in the incident, 31-year-old David Hintz Jr., is also facing multiple felony counts including attempted first degree attempted intentional homicide. He is currently serving a prison sentence at Dodge Correctional on separate charges.