On September 18, 2025, at approximately 1:40 a.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a house fire with possible entrapment in the 1000 block of Edgewood Avenue, Town of Easton, Adams County.

The first arriving agencies discovered a single-family residence fully engulfed in flames. One individual was able to escape but sustained significant injuries. This individual was airlifted to UW Health University Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Suppression efforts were initiated, but tragically one individual was discovered deceased within the structure. The identities of all involved are being withheld pending family notification.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. The residence has been deemed a total loss.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Adams County Fire District, New Chester Fire Dept., Big Flats Fire Dept., Quincy Fire Dept., Rome Fire Dept., Kilbourn Fire Dept., Oxford Fire Dept., Westfield Fire Dept., Lyndon Station Fire Dept., Bancroft Fire Dept., Lifestar Ambulance, Marquette County EMS, UW Health Med Flight, Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshals’ Office and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.