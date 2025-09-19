The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball Team stayed perfect in South Central Conference action by sweeping Adams-Friendship 25-11, 25-20, 25-22 Thursday night. Hot serving and strong defense allowed Mauston to blast Adams-Friendship in set 1. Mauston controlled set 2. In set 3 Mauston went with an inexperienced lineup for much of the set and trailed nearly the whole way. The Green Devils led by 6 points on multiple occasions but the young lineup was able to chip away and come back for the set victory allowing Mauston go garner the sweep. Lillyan Wilke led Mauston with 9kills. Rylea Mehne had 13assist and 4aces for the Golden Eagles. Mauston improves to 3-0 in South Central Conference action and 7-4 overall. Adams-Friendship drops to 1-2 in the conference and 7-6 overall.