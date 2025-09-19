The School District of Mauston Board of Education recognized four businesses at its board meeting Monday, September 15, 2025.

Castle Rock Realty, WRJC, Kudick Chevrolet, and Brandon Luehman – ReMax Realty were honored as part of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards’ 2025 Business Honor Roll Program. The program recognizes local school district business partners that support area schools by providing resources or additional learning opportunities for students and staff.

“These businesses and individuals are strong supporters of the School District of Mauston,” said Board President Mike Zilisch. “In the past year, they have helped with our referendum messaging, being advocates of educational needs for staff and students.”

“Our district is incredibly grateful for the support of Brandon Luehman, Castle Rock Realty, Kudick Chevrolet, and WRJC,” said Superintendent Joel Heesch. “Each of them has given their time, talents, and resources in ways that truly make a difference for our students and staff. From volunteering in classrooms, to welcoming new teachers, to lending their voices in support of our schools, to keeping our community informed, they’ve all gone above and beyond.”

“Their dedication shows just how much this community values its kids, and we couldn’t be more thankful for their partnership,” said President Zilisch. “Which is why I am honored to recognize and celebrate these businesses for their generous support.”

For more information about the relationship between Castle Rock Realty, WRJC, Kudick Chevrolet, and Brandon Luehman – ReMax Realty and the School District of Mauston, see the full list of Business Honor Roll recipients at WASB.org.