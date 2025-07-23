On May 16, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle accident with multiple critical injuries on Highway 13 near 13th Drive in the Town of Dell Prairie. Deputies, along with multiple other first responder units, arrived on scene and began administering life-saving measures. Several patients were transported to various medical facilities for treatment.

An in-depth investigation into the cause of the crash has been ongoing. The investigation revealed that a Dodge Durango driven by Denver Joseph, age 38, of New York, NY, was traveling southbound on Highway 13 crossed the centerline and struck a Chevy Silverado that was traveling northbound. Alcohol was not a contributing factor in this crash. A criminal charge has been referred to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office against Mr. Denver for Reckless Driving Causing Great Bodily Harm.

The operator of the Chevy Silverado, along with two passengers—all under the age of 18—will not be identified due to their ages.

No further information will be released at this time.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Kilbourn Fire Department, Dells-Delton EMS, Lifestar EMS, UW-Health Med Flight, and Murray’s Transport and Recovery.