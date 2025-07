The City of Mauston wants to give a quick heads-up: when setting out your garbage cans on pick-up day, please try to place them on the boulevard or right of way instead of in the street. We totally get that sometimes the garbage company might set them back down in the road after collection—that’s not something we can control. But if we all start by putting them in the right spot, it really helps.

Keeping the cans out of the street makes things easier for the street sweeper and brush pick-up crews, and helps keep our streets safer for everyone. It’s especially important in winter, when snow cleanup gets underway—having clear streets makes a big difference for the plows.

Little things like this add up and truly help our whole community. Thanks again for your cooperation and for being such a great part of this neighborhood!