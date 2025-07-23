On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 11:00 AM, representatives from Emplify/Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance recognized the lifesaving efforts of Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatchers Cyndal Johannes and Dylan Krause. The presentation took place within the Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center. Johannes and Krause were presented with Emplify EMS coins and certificates illustrating their vital role in the success of a medical incident on February 3, 2025. In an amazing display of teamwork, Johannes and Krause kept the links of the survival chain tight and intact, resulting in achieving an incredible outcome for the patient. I so greatly appreciate the amazing work of all our dedicated 911 communications professionals. Today was a special day for 911 Dispatchers Johannes and Krause and I ask the community who support them to join in this celebration of success. Thank you, Emplify/Gundersen, for bestowing this great honor to a group that at times can be overlooked.