On June 25, 2025 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at three separate residences in Adams County. Locations included the 400 block of Raymond St. in Village of Friendship, the 1400 block of Evergreen Ave in the Town of Easton and 1000 block of Fern Ave in the Town of Springville. This was a coordinated effort related to recent drug activity.

Throughout all three locations the following items were discovered; over 40 grams of Methamphetamine, over 40 grams THC, 2.94 grams of Fentanyl, 1.23 grams of Cocaine, multiple items of drug paraphernalia including smoking devices and scales, a short-barreled shotgun, two hand guns, ammunition and cash.

Multiple subjects were taken into custody or will have charges referred to the Adams County District Attorneys Office. Some of those charges include:

Cory Pagel, age 31 of Adams, WI – Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Short-Barreled Shotgun and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Torrey Akkerman, age 40 of Friendship, WI – Possession with intent to deliver Meth, Possession of THC, Maintain Drug Trafficking Location, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Prescription Drugs without a Valid Prescription

Elizabeth Brigman, age 35 of Friendship, WI – Possession with intent to deliver Meth, Possession of THC, Maintain Drug Trafficking Location, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Prescription Drugs without a Valid Prescription

Joseph Baker, age of 31 Wis. Rapids, WI – Obstructing an Officer

Alexander Mcallister, age 26 of Friendship, WI – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Bail Jumping

Sam Smith, age 58 of Friendship, WI – Possession of Meth, Possession of THC and Maintain Drug Trafficking Location

Ryan Gandee age 31 of Friendship, WI – Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dean Best, age 50 of Grand Marsh, WI – Possession of Meth, Possession of THC, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Maintain Drug Trafficking Location

Jessica Ambrose, age 36 of Grand Marsh, WI – Possession of Meth, Possession of THC, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Maintain Drug Trafficking Location

Jesse Stone, age 18 of Grand Marsh, WI – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Adams County Health and Human Services and Lifestar Ambulance.