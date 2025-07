Cynthia Anne Palbicke, 62 years of age, from Pell Lake Wisconsin has been arrested by the

Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

On Monday, June 30th, 2025 a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper made a routine traffic stop on a

vehicle for traveling over the posted speed limit. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle,

signs of impairment were observed. The trooper conducted standardized field sobriety tests on the

driver. The driver was subsequently arrested for Operating while intoxicated 4th offence