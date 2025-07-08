The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations continue to locate Leya Stewart, who went missing on July 5th of 2023, in Germantown Township, Juneau County, WI. As we mark the two years since her disappearance, Leya’s whereabouts tragically remain unkown.

Leya Stewart vanished under mysterious circumstances, prompting an extensive and ongoing investigation. Over the past two years, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations, has conducted multiple search operations and followed numerous leads, but despite these efforts, Leya has not been found.

The Sheriff’s Department continues to appeal to the public for any information that could assist in locating Leya. Even the smallest detail may prove vital in helping us bring her home. They urge anyone with any information, now matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward. Leya’s family and friends continue to wait for answers, and your help could make all the difference in this ongoing investigation.

Contact information

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office: 608-847-5649