The Tomah 19u American Legion baseball team could not hold on to a lead in a 6-5 loss on the road to Holmen Monday night. Nate Hendricks, Jackson Cunitz, and Blake Haun each had a pair of hits for Tomah in the loss. The loss snapped a 4 game winning streak for the 19U Tomah team represented by kids in the Scenic Bluffs Conference as well.

The Tomah 16U baseball team swept Wisconsin Rapids Monday evening. Tomah won the first game 3-0. Brookwoods Brennan Mack picked up the win on the mound pitching 5 shutout innings. Tomah won game 2 9-5. Brookwoods Drew Thurston picked up the win in relief. Thurston and Skout Ehlers each had a pair of RBIs for Tomah.

Mauston Summer Baseball

DeForest 21 Mauston 1

Mauston 7 Nekoosa 2 (Jacob Daniels Winning Pitcher, Isaac Steinke Save)