The City of Tomah’s new Interim Director of Public Works and Utilities, Brandy Leis, has hit the ground running. Since being appointed to the position he has helped the City navigate the development of a corrective action plan for Well 14 in coordination with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and supervised the City’s support of Downtown Thursday Nights’ Military Appreciation Night on 3 July 2025. Interim Director Leis was appointed to the position after a unanimous vote of the City Council on 16 June 2025. He has been a City employee since 1995 and will celebrate his 30th anniversary with the City in November. Brandy started his career with the City of Tomah at City Hall with facilities maintenance, and then transferred to the Wastewater Treatment Facility a year and a half later. He was promoted to be the Supervisor of the WWTF in 2016. He has received all 10 certifications required to be fully licensed to run the treatment facility, additional electrical certifications, and is a member of the Wisconsin Rural Water Association, and the Wisconsin Wastewater Association. Brandy is also a 40-year resident of Tomah and is an active member of the North American Squirrel Association. Their mission is to help the physically and cognitively challenged enjoy outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, and to educate young people interested in outdoor recreation. Interim Director Leis will remain in this role until the City Council exercises their legislative authority to select a permanent replacement. The first of three rounds of interviews has been completed, with the final round scheduled for August.