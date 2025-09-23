On September 22nd, 2025, at approximately 7:33am the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle head on collision on State highway 58, north of Meredith Road. The crash involved entrapment.

One occupant sustained minor injuries. A second occupant sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mile Bluff Medical Center in Critical Condition. No names are being released at this time.

The roadway was closed during the investigation and emergency response and was reopened at 9:15am.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office extends appreciation to Mauston EMS, the Juneau County Highway Department, New Lisbon 1st Responders, and the New Lisbon Fire Department for their assistance.

Sheriff Zobal, on behalf of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, thanks all responding personnel for the professionalism and dedication to the safety of our community.