The Golden Eagles cross country program was back in action this weekend competing at the largest meet in the state of Wisconsin, the Bill Smiley Invitational hosted by Wausau East! This was the 69th edition of the historic event and the team took full advantage of the opportunity to see some of the top competition in division 2 and 3. ? ????

Here are some of the highlights:

? Boys Varsity – 2nd place as a team, just 1 point from 1st!

? Weston P. – 5th place (17:30)

? Brekk P. – 7th, season PR (17:38)

? Haakon P. – 8th, lifetime best (17:44)

? Noah C. – season PR

? Girls Varsity – 15th place as a team

? Alicia R. – 15th place medal, lifetime best (21:25)

? Crimson H., Kalyn N., Carmen O., Aria B. – all lifetime/season bests

? Boys JV – 3rd place in small school division (400+ runners!)

? Cody K. – lifetime best (20:32)

? Brayden H., Jonah W., Will M., Braydon W., Garett P. – all with lifetime/season bests

As stated, this was the first time in Mauston’s CC history that we’ve attended the Smiley invitational, and needless to say, mission accomplished. Way to go Golden Eagles!