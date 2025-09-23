Western Technical College will host its annual, college-wide open house event on Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the La Crosse, Black River Falls, Independence, Mauston, Tomah, and Viroqua locations.

The event offers an opportunity for future students and their families to explore Western programs, tour facilities, and connect with faculty and staff. Program and admissions information, facility tours, and refreshments will be available at each location. Attendees can also enter into a drawing for a $500 scholarship.

Western will waive the $30 application fee for those who apply during the event. The offer is open to high school seniors and older who plan to attend Western in spring, summer, or fall 2026.

At Western’s La Crosse main campus, all activities will take place at the Lunda Center, 333 7th St. N. Visitors will find representatives from student services, clubs and organizations, and several four-year universities that accept Western credits. Financial Aid and Resource Planning Services staff will be available at the La Crosse main campus to assist in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The college’s residence hall will also be open for tours and waitlist sign-ups.

The Open House is free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to attend anytime during the event. For a full list of activities, visit www.westerntc.edu/openhouse. For details on Western programs and services, call 608.785.9200 or visit the website at www.westerntc.edu.