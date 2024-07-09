The Tomah/Scenic Bluffs American Legion Baseball 19U team defeated Gays Mills in a pitchers duel 1-0 Monday night. 4 Tomah pitchers combined to 3 hit Gays Mills. Royall’s Gunnar Wopat got the start and pitched 2 2/3 hitless innings striking out 6. Owen Laudon pitched the next 3 innings and gave up just 2 hits while striking out 4. Landon Ewing and Tucker Frandsen pitched the final 1 1/3 innings giving up nothing on a hit while combining to strike out 3 batters. Ewing earned the hold while Frandsen picked up the save. Tomah’s lone run came on a passed ball that allowed Wopat to score in the 5th inning. Kole Trap went 2×3 with a double for Tomah at the plate. Jack Payne took the tough luck loss for Gays Mills pitching 4 1/3 innings giving up just 1 unearned run on 3hits.