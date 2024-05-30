The Royall Panther baseball team rallied past Seneca 5-4 in a WIAA Division 4 Regional Championship game Wednesday evening. Tyrus Wildes capped off the rally with an 8th inning walk off single with two outs in the extra frame. Royall spotted Seneca a 4 run lead in the first inning but battled back. Royall tied it in the 5th on an RBI groundout by Trey Wildes. Cole Eberhardt went 2×2 with 2RBI’s for the Panthers who are making their first trip to sectionals since 2021. Tucker Wildes went 2×3 and Seth Brandau picked up the win in relief. Brandau pitched 4 scoreless inning giving up just 2hits a walk while striking out 5. Royall will play De Soto up in Blair-Taylor on Tuesday at 1pm if Royall wins they would play again at 4pm with a trip to state on the line.