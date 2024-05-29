The Hillsboro Tigers softball team advanced to the WIAA D5 Sectional Championship game with a 6-1 victory over Ithaca Tuesday night. The victory avenged an earlier 9-2 loss during the season to Ithaca. Kianna Liska went 4×4 with an RBI in the victory and Jaelyn Bloor picked up the victory inside the circle pitching a complete game giving up just 1run on 5hits walking none and striking out 5. Hillsboro improves to 19-3 on their season and will take on the Wisconsin Rapids Assumption Royals in the Sectional Final Thursday in New Lisbon.