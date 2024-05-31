The Hillsboro Tigers Softball Team came up short in their bid for a state tournament appearance falling to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 10-0 Thursday evening. Assumption pitcher Macy Vollert held the Tigers scoreless through 5 innings scattering 5 hits walking none and striking out 11. Vollert also went 2×4 with a homerun at the plate. Arrianna Cavanaugh hit a 3 run homerun to bust the game open in the 4th. Harper Sullivan and Maddie Herritz each went 1×2 for Hillsboro. It was the deepest run Hillsboro Softball has ever made in the post season. Hillsboro finishes their season with a 19-4 record. It was a great career for the two senior Peyton Sullivan and Jaelyn Bloor.