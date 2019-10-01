Boys Basketball

Mauston 63 La Crosse Logan 57

Madison Edgewood 74 Reedsburg 58

Lakeside Lutheran 63 Wisconsin Dells 42

Bangor 72 Necedah 30

Cashton 56 Royall 52

Hillsboro 59 New Lisbon 36

Brookwood 55 Wonewoc-Center 43

Girls Basketball

Portage 56 Nekoosa 35

La Crosse Aquinas 52 Tomah 25

Onalaska 65 Mauston 50

Madison Edgewood 59 Wisconsin Dells 46

Cashton 47 Viroqua 40

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 6 Stoughton 5 (Andrey Tougas Goal)

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4 Badger Lightning 0

Tomah/Black River Falls 3 Cap City Cougars 2

 

 

 

 

 

Team standings Top 4

Mauston (385 points)

Individual

Champs

Landynn Miller [13-1]

Jayden Vanderhoof [13-0]

Drake Gosda [14-0]

Espyn Sweers [14-0]

Hayden Gyllin [14-0]