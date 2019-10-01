Local Prep Scores from Over the weekend
Boys Basketball
Mauston 63 La Crosse Logan 57
Madison Edgewood 74 Reedsburg 58
Lakeside Lutheran 63 Wisconsin Dells 42
Bangor 72 Necedah 30
Cashton 56 Royall 52
Hillsboro 59 New Lisbon 36
Brookwood 55 Wonewoc-Center 43
Girls Basketball
Portage 56 Nekoosa 35
La Crosse Aquinas 52 Tomah 25
Onalaska 65 Mauston 50
Madison Edgewood 59 Wisconsin Dells 46
Cashton 47 Viroqua 40
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 6 Stoughton 5 (Andrey Tougas Goal)
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4 Badger Lightning 0
Tomah/Black River Falls 3 Cap City Cougars 2
Team standings Top 4
Mauston (385 points)
Individual
Champs
Landynn Miller [13-1]
Jayden Vanderhoof [13-0]
Drake Gosda [14-0]
Espyn Sweers [14-0]
Hayden Gyllin [14-0]
