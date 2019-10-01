Bradley H. Wildes (The Wildman #55), age 49, of Tomah, Wisconsin lost his 15-month battle with cancer with his family at his side on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Brad was born on a Sunday morning, May 26, 1974, to Leland and Linda (McMahon) Wildes and grew up on the family farm in Tomah, graduating from Tomah High School in 1992.

He joined the Army in the autumn of 1992 and served 3 years, that included a 1-year tour in Korea. Upon the end of his military service, he attended Winona Technical College where he earned a degree in auto-body repair. He utilized this skill throughout his life keeping his race cars looking topnotch. His most recent #55 race cars were his pride and joy.

In 1998, he became a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal service and was the Post-Master of West Salem at the time of his death.

His hobbies and interests were many, but physical fitness was a must for him. He loved long distance running and ran across several states in the Ragner relay events. Even during his treatments, he would often be seen at the gym in the early hours.

Brad was best known for his #55 racing hobby. He and his dad, Lee, worked to build the power trains to be ready for spring racing. With the assistance of additional family, friends, and his crew members, they were able to help with painting and bodywork to complete the race cars. Brad was always eager to share his knowledge and experience with other drivers. His enthusiasm for racing was infectious and his ability to inspire future drivers was remarkable. His niece, Amelia, was a significant part of his journey, becoming his right-hand woman in his endeavors. Together, they formed an unbreakable team.

Throughout his days, his cheerful disposition was evident. He could be teasing or be teased with a smile and loved practical jokes. He believed race fans deserved a show, and some of his best pranks were at the racetrack.

He is survived by his parents, Leland and Linda Wildes; siblings, Melanie (Joe) Marshall, Cindy (Dane) Ondell, Timothy (Mandy) Wildes and Omar (Alejandra) Martinez; and a special love, Leslie. He is further survived by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins scattered across the United States.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; cousin, Mark Wildes; his dog, Tank; multiple aunts and uncles; and a special pit crew member and friend, Paul Janusheske.

A Celebration of Brad’s Life with military honors will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday. Guests are encouraged to wear their #55 race apparel or any Wisconsin sports team and bring your best “brad stories” to share! The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com