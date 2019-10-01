Maureen Alyce Shelton McGuire

(1949-2023)

Maureen Alyce Shelton was born on October 13, 1949 in Mauston, Juneau County, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Patrick John Shelton and Mary “Marie” Cecelia Fischer, and the fifth of six children. She passed away in her home in Denver, Colorado, on August 10, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Maureen grew up on the family dairy farm in the Cattail Valley near Mauston.

She graduated from Mauston High in 1967. In 1970, she graduated from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Marshfield, Wisconsin with a Diploma in Nursing in 1970, received a B.S. from Colorado Women’s College in 1976, a Master of Arts from Central Michigan University in 1984, and a Ph.D. in Human Services / Health Care Administration from Capella University in 2007.

Maureen came to Colorado after nursing school to ski. Her first position was as a psychiatric nurse at Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, later teaching at Presbyterian / St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Denver. She became a professor at Regis University in 1998, teaching graduate-level nursing and health care students.

Maureen met her husband Sean McGuire on a blind date instigated by a mutual friend. They were married at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on August 18, 1979. Maureen and Sean have one daughter, Kate Deirdre McGuire, who resides in Brooklyn, New York.

Maureen played guitar and ukulele. She played bridge with her 98-year old mother-in-law on Sundays. She was an amateur genealogist. She enjoyed tent-camping and soaking in the hot springs at Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She made the best whole-wheat crust apple pie in the entire states of Colorado and Wisconsin.

Maureen is survived by her husband Sean, daughter Kate and her partner Jen Becerra; brothers Patrick Shelton of Marengo, Illinois, James Shelton (Barb Kupper) of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; brother-in-law John Kreuser of Madison, Wisconsin; mother-in-law Jean McClanahan of Aurora, Colorado, sisters-in-law Kerry McGuire of Bremerton, Washington and Tara McGuire of LaPorte, Colorado; nieces and nephews Anne Fedor (Jeffery Warchol), Sarah Fedor Barber, Paul Fedor, Kevin Shelton (Wendy Witty), Kelly Shelton (Paul Lubanski), Trinn Shelton (Franz Rigert), Kimber Shelton DeMoya, Timothy Shelton (Dawn Ekern), and Riley Shelton; grand-nephews and nieces Olivia Warchol, Frank Warchol, Veronica Barber, Madeline Barber (Fletcher Bender and their son Ezra), John Barber, Hannah Fedor, Michael Shelton, Matthew Shelton, Mitchell Rigert, Jordan Rigert, Marianna Rigert, Sofia DeMoya, Jonathan DeMoya, and Addison Shelton.

She is predeceased by her parents, Patrick John Shelton (1911-1975) and Mary “Marie” Cecelia Fischer (1915-2011), her brother John Shelton (1943-2002), sisters Mary Kay Shelton (1935-2020) and her husband Ralph Fedor (1936-2021), and Colette Shelton Kreuser (1947-2014); sister-in-law Kathleen Ann McGaughey Shelton (1945-2018); grand-nephew Benjamin Joseph Fedor (2004-2022); her grandparents William Edward Shelton (1877-1962) and Mary Elizabeth Powers (1886-1972), and William Joseph Fischer (1885-1946) and Mary Agnes “Martha” Hamil (1891-1988).

Her family was the most important part of her life, and she treasured Thanksgiving with the Shelton family in Wisconsin.

There will be a Celebration of Life Mass for Maureen to be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Mauston, Wisconsin, on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with lunch to follow. A visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 am, at the church, will be held as well.