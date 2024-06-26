JoAnn Loretta Mahoney, age 75, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, June 23, 2024, at her home.

A memorial gathering will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life will follow at Buskie’s Big Horn in Big Flats. Music, Food, Drinks and Games plus shenanigans.

JoAnn was born August 29, 1948, to Larry and Bernice (Mueller) Herbst. She was a graduate of Adams-Friendship High School. JoAnn was married to Garry Van Tassel (1967 – 1971), Fredrick Schoff (1977-1988), and Peter Mahoney (1992-2010 passed away).

JoAnn worked at Flambeau Plastics and was a skilled Yo-Yo maker, then she went to work at Castle Rock Container where she retired from. She then went to work with her daughter for Consolidated Management, being a cook at the Adams Jail for 17 years. After that she joined her daughter’s adventure creating and building Becky’s Sugar Shack Bakery/Restaurant where she was the cornerstone and backbone of the place. She kept everyone on their toes and could work circles around anyone. Her work ethic and determination were to be admired.

She had a quick comeback for everything and if you knew her well you were lucky to get the finger! And that was a compliment. JoAnn played softball in her early years and was an avid bowler. She enjoyed the game of golf and being outside on the course. One of her other favorite past times was being with her friends shaking dice and taking their quarters… Her best times were trying her luck at the casino and then being paid out in hand, it was the lucky horseshoe.

PrettyGirl was her beloved dog that she loved to hang out with. She was her undying companion and snuggle buddy, movie watcher and ball chaser.

JoAnn loved watching her family grow. She had 2 Grown Brats, 7 Grandkids, and 9 Great Grandkids. Watching and seeing her grandkids and great grandkids play and smile was an extra pleasure for her.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her son: Todd Van Tassel, brothers: Mike Herbst and Lawrence Herbst, husband: Peter Mahoney, Mother: Bernice Herbst, and Father: Larry Herbst.

Survivors include her daughter: Rebecca Kirsenlohr (Rusty) granddaughter: Jessica (Pete) Landon( Riley, Jadyn, Logan) granddaughter: Ashlyn (Dawson) Kreger (Haiden, Desi, Korbin) Grandson: Dustin(Amanda) Kirsenlohr (Madison, Easton) granddaughter: Brittney(James) Schrader (& Animals) son: Nick (Angie) Schoff (Hunter, Alysa Jo, and Kaiden) sister: Betty D’Eon (Shawn, Kevin, Elizabeth) sister: Patricia (Curt) Lund (LuLu & Eric), brother Patrick Herbst (Gaye, Matt, Alana, Ariel, Nate, Courtney, Landon, Malory, Natalie) sister: Donna (John) Balaine (Josh & Ryan) and brother: James Herbst (Christine & Pretty Girl)

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.