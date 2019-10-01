De Soto Woman Involved in 1 Vehicle Crash
On Wednesday morning, October 25, 2023, at approximately 6:45 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Dispatch
center received a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 56 and Nottingham
Road, rural Viroqua, WI, in the town of Jefferson.
20-year-old Ella A. Penchi , of rural De Soto, WI, was driving north on Nottingham Road approaching the
intersection with State Highway 56. The vehicle traveled across the intersecting roadway and struck a tree.
Penchi sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport. Ella was wearing her seatbelt. Assisting at
the scene were the Viroqua Fire Department, Viroqua Emergency Medical Responders, and Gundersen
Tri-State Ambulance.
