On Thursday, February 29, Shari Sarazin will be returning to perform at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. Beginning at 2 pm, Shari will play a vibrant genre of musical selections on her beautiful Celtic harp. In addition to playing the harp, Shari is also a vocalist and composer. She is sure to offer a crowd-pleasing performance.

The concert is free and open to the public, however space is limited. Call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today. Also ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.