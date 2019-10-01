Get your Christmas shopping list ready! Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s Holiday Auction is almost here! This online auction will give you the opportunity to bid on and, hopefully, win, one-of-a-kind items and experiences you won’t be able to find anywhere else.

The Holiday Auction will run online from Friday, November 24 through Saturday, December 2. It will feature an exclusive list of items that have been donated by generous businesses and individuals from the community. So far, the auction has a collection of home decor items, photography sessions, concert tickets, 3-month fitness passes, sets of Green Bay Packer tickets, 5-day African Safari Hunt for 2-6 hunters, and so much more. New items are being added every day!

To checkout auction items as they are added and to register to bid, you can find links to the online auction page from Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s Facebook page or by visiting the ‘Calendar of Events’ at www.milebluff.com. When you register, you will receive notifications when the auction is live and ready for bidding.

Proceeds from this auction will support the health of the community through the work of Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation. It is through the generosity of donors that the foundation is able to support the medical center in providing new healthcare treatments, expansion of services, new technology, and programs that benefit our community as a whole.

Whether it’s a gift for yourself or for the hard to buy for person on your list, the foundation’s Holiday Auction is the perfect opportunity to find the gifts you are looking for. Be sure to register for the auction by visiting the ‘Calendar of Events’ at www.milebluff.com or by calling 608-847-2735.