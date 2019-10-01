Mile Bluff Chief Executive Officer and President Dara Bartels, and the Mile Bluff team would like to thank the Necedah community for their support. They will be set up at Lions Park in Necedah on Monday, November 6 at 3:00 pm, where they will talk with citizens and give away beef that was purchased by Mile Bluff at this year’s Juneau County Fair.

