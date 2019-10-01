City of Mauston Tables Decision on City Administrator
According to local news reports the Mauston Common Council went into a closed session at its most recent meeting (September 12th) to discuss the possible firing of City Administrator Randy Reeg. They reconvened after a near 2 hour closed session and decided to table any discussion until Monday September 18th where a special Common Council Meeting will be held. An area citizen also allegedly filed federal charges against Reeg and other City officials who allegedly violated the citizens civil rights.
