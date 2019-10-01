Mile Bluff Medical Center offers cosmetic dermatology services, including Botox treatments. If you have skin concerns, Amy Bernards is accepting new patients, and consultation appointments are available to help you understand if Botox treatments may be right for you.

Botox is used to relax the facial muscles and help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. During a 40-minute appointment, Bernards explained that she starts by using a sterile marker to map out exactly where she will inject the Botox. The most common areas to treat are the forehead, eyebrows and lips, as well as frown lines between the eyes and ‘crow’s feet’ around the eyes. Depending on your personal preferences and the look you’d like to achieve, each area treated typically uses anywhere from two to 20 units of Botox.

Botox is injected using tiny little needles, and is relatively painless. “I have some stress balls you can squeeze, and if someone is super-duper anxious about it, we do have some topical numbing cream we can put on. Most people don’t even need that,” stated Bernards.

Botox does not start working immediately. It takes about five to seven days to kick in, and two weeks for maximum effect. Typically, it lasts anywhere from three to four months. “Everybody’s a little bit different. Some women can make it last five to six months, and I have men that notice it lasts three months,” explained Bernards.

Botox is not permanent. It will wear off very gradually. When you notice that your wrinkles are starting to re-appear, you can decide at that point if you want to do it again.

“Most people love to continue it. People really have great results. I always say it’s the gateway, so usually people are very addicted to it once they start,” joked Bernards.

Mile Bluff has the cosmetic dermatology services you need to help improve your fine lines and wrinkles. To learn more, visit www.milebluff.com. To schedule your consultation today, call 608-847-5000.