Friday Regional Semi-Finals

D3

Mauston 49 Westfield 48 OT (Crimson Hansen 19points to lead Mauston )

Wisconsin Dells 63 Lodi 37

D4

Poynette 66 Bangor 60

D5

Independence/Gilmanton 78 Brookwood 52

Alma-Pepin 52 Royall 38

Blair-Taylor 53 Cashton 33

Saturday Regional Final

Wisconsin Dells 75 Mauston 54 (Jordin Bates 12points to lead Mauston, Natalie Backhaus 27 points and Jaz Alwin 25points to lead the Dells)