WIAA Girls Basketball Scores from Friday & Saturday night
Friday Regional Semi-Finals
D3
Mauston 49 Westfield 48 OT (Crimson Hansen 19points to lead Mauston )
Wisconsin Dells 63 Lodi 37
D4
Poynette 66 Bangor 60
D5
Independence/Gilmanton 78 Brookwood 52
Alma-Pepin 52 Royall 38
Blair-Taylor 53 Cashton 33
Saturday Regional Final
Wisconsin Dells 75 Mauston 54 (Jordin Bates 12points to lead Mauston, Natalie Backhaus 27 points and Jaz Alwin 25points to lead the Dells)
