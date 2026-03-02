Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Friday morning, February 20, 2026, at approximately 8:45 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Kelbel Road near the intersection of Knapp Valley Road, rural Cashton, WI, in the Town of Clinton.

Knowlton Scot Sanders, age 60, of rural Cashton, was operating an International Workstar dump truck, actively engaged in winter highway maintenance, plowing snow. Due to the heavy snowfall, Sanders lost reference to the roadway edges and went off the left side of the roadway. The truck rolled onto the driver’s side and came to rest just off the roadway.

Sanders was injured and transported to Vernon Health, in Viroqua, WI by La Farge Area Ambulance and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders, and La Farge Area Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.