The Mauston Golden Eagles wrestling team went 3-0 at its season opener the Jason Schluter Memorial duals.  Mauston eased by New Lisbon 78-6, Westby 70-6, before earning a 51-26 victory over Ithaca/Weston.  Landyn Miller was the only Mauston wrestler to wrestle 3 actual matches and win 3 actual matches.  Other Mauston wrestlers went 3-0 but earned at least forfeit victory in the duals.  Maustons next dual meets will be in De Soto as part of a quadrangular.  New Lisbon went 0-3 at the Mauston quad.