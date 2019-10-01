The Mauston Golden Eagles wrestling team went 3-0 at its season opener the Jason Schluter Memorial duals. Mauston eased by New Lisbon 78-6, Westby 70-6, before earning a 51-26 victory over Ithaca/Weston. Landyn Miller was the only Mauston wrestler to wrestle 3 actual matches and win 3 actual matches. Other Mauston wrestlers went 3-0 but earned at least forfeit victory in the duals. Maustons next dual meets will be in De Soto as part of a quadrangular. New Lisbon went 0-3 at the Mauston quad.