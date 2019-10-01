The Mauston girls playing shorthanded had a hard fought battle but never gave up and played to the very end to come out with another victory edging out Reedsburg by a score of 63-60. With a big game by Kylie Heller scoring 28 points, going 9 for 10 from the free throw line and adding 8 assists and 8 rebounds. She was followed up by Catie Lavold and Ella Franek each scoring 8 points, with Catie adding 8 rebounds and 2 assists as well. it was a good team win with 7 of the 9 girls to see action scoring on the night.

Next up for Mauston is a home match up against New Lisbon on Tuesday December 10th.