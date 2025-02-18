The Mauston girls started out their week with a 76-49 victory over Westby with another hot night from behind the arc and at the free throw line

making ten 3 point baskets and shooting 90% from the free throw line going 9 for 10 on the night.

Caitlin Lavold led all scorers as she continued her strong February with a new personal best of 22 points to go along with 4 rebounds, 6 steals and 5 assists.

Kylie Heller knocked down 18 points and had 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists and

Ella Franek contributed 14 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 assists. Mauston again had 7 girls score on the night.

They head to Black River Falls Tuesday night for another non-conference game before finishing the week and the regular season against Wautoma on Thursday as they get ready for tournament play starting on February 28th at home.