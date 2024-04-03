Mauston Gets Things Going in 2nd Half to Down Hillsboro in GBB

The Mauston Golden Eagles overcame a slow start to down Hillsboro 57-46 in Girls Basketball action Tuesday night. Hillsboro got off to a fast start building a 17-7 lead behind hot shooting from Michelle Hora and Carmen Erickson but Mauston got back into the game with Catie Lavold attacking the basket. Mauston pulled within 29-28 before Hora beat the buzzer on a three pointer to give Hillsboro a 32-28 halftime lead. Mauston regrouped in the 2nd half getting every starter involved in the scoring. Kylie Heller and Catie Lavold each had 16points to lead Mauston while Bre Heller chipped in with 12. Carmen Erickson led the Tigers with 18points while Michelle Hora added 14. Mauston improves to 13-3 while Hillsboro drops to 12-5.