The Hillsboro Tigers used a 14 run first inning to breeze by Mauston 19-4 in 3 innings on a frigid Tuesday evening. The 14 run inning included a 2 run homerun to straight away centerfield off the bat of Tiger Senior Kiana Liska. Carmen Erickson went 2×2 with a pair of RBI’s while Gracey Herritz and Tarren Barreau each notched their first varsity hit for Hillsboro. Michelle Hora added a triple at the plate and picked up the victory inside the circle. Hillsboro improves to 1-1 on their season. Riley Bluhm went 1×1 with an RBI for the Golden Eagles who also got a hit from Rylea Mehne. Mauston drops to 0-2 on their season.