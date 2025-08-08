2025 Mauston Golden Eagles

2024 Record: 2-7 (2-5 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Nick Whalen (1st year 0-0 Record)

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 3-6 (3-4 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Tyler Hartje RB/LB Eli Rader TE/LB Brian Kastner QB/LB Masyn Bires OL/LB Austin Hunter

Team Preview: It appears to be a new era for Mauston football. 3-4 year players and leaders like Hayden Gyllin and Tyler Link have graduated and Coach Dustin Vickerman left for the Northwoods. Nick Whalen steps in as the new head football coach. Whalen has plenty of experience including stops at Western Kentucky and Drake among others as an assistant coach. Eli Rader (22-127 0tds) brings the power in the backfield while Tyler Hartje (30-229 0tds) should bring the speed in the backfield hopefully making life easier for whoever replaces Tyler Link at Quarterback. Masyn Bires might get the first crack at quarterback. Bires is an athlete who might use his feet as much as his arm. Brian Kastner (47tackles) is a big strong kid who could be a leader on the defensive side. Austin Hunter is a physical kid who should be solid in the interior on both sides of the ball. Mauston is young and not a whole lot is known about this year’s team, Mauston could come out of nowhere this season to be a surprise team.

Key to Success: Leadership! Perhaps Gyllins and Links biggest asset to last year’s team was their leadership as much as their football talents, with both of them gone who will fill that role? Coach Whalen will look for players like Brian Kastner and Eli Rader to fill that role and lead this Mauston team. Mauston has a tough non-conference schedule and if they get down early players will have to step up to right the ship.

Game to watch: Week 7 Friday October 3rd at Wisconsin Dells

It’s one of the best rivalries in the South Central Conference. The Dells is a beatable opponent this year and Mauston will try to knock them off for the 2nd time in 3 years.

Mauston Golden Eagle games on WRJC Radio: All of them Weeks 1-9 with Jack Hammer (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com)

