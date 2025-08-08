The Juneau County Medical Reserve Corps, in partnership with Mauston EMS and the Juneau County Health Department, is offering a hands-on training course covering:

Introduction to Stop the Bleed

Hands-Only CPR

This will be at Hatch Public Library on Wednesday August 27th at 5pm. Pre-Registration is required. https://forms.gle/BAZND7C9bwsGE7M17

This free course is designed to equip community members with lifesaving skills in the event of an emergency.

Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about volunteer opportunities with the Juneau County Medical Reserve Corps and how you can support your community during emergencies.

Don’t miss this chance to get involved and make a difference! Register at: https://forms.gle/BAZND7C9bwsGE7M17