The Scenic Bluffs Conference is accepting applications for a motivated individual who is passionate about High School athletics to serve as its next Conference Commissioner. The Scenic Bluffs Conference includes the following school Districts:

Bangor Brookwood Cashton Hillsboro Necedah New Lisbon Royall Wonewoc – Union Center

To serve as Conference Commissioner, the individual should have a background in high school athletics and coaching, as well as reside in the geographic area that is in proximity to our member school districts. It is in the benefit of our student athletes and our member schools for the individual who serves in this role to attend athletic events throughout the school year in multiple districts to familiarize themself with the coaches, students, parents, and staff members of the schools they will be serving.

This is not a full-time position, but rather more of a part-time position. The salary range for this position will fall within the $10,000 – $15,000 pay range, depending on the experience of the selected individual. Below is a list of duties from the conference constitution:

Have a working knowledge of the conference constitution and defend its integrity.

Attend to all necessary conference correspondence.

Serve on all athletic committees.

Keep minutes at the annual meeting and additional meetings as requested.

Account for all monies collected and paid out of conference funds.

Invoice member schools for any financial obligations due to the conference.

Compile athletic schedules in a timely manner (two years in advance of their implementation).

Contract for game officials in football, volleyball, boys and girls varsity basketball, and wrestling. (Started in 2000-01). (An evaluation of the procedure will take place at the annual meeting of the conference in the spring of every year.

Be a clearing house for all-conference selections.

Purchase all trophies and medals for the conference.

Perform other duties as assigned by the conference president that are within the scope of the commissioner’s office.

Is accountable to the principal’s organization.

If you have any questions about the position, please reach out to the current Superintendent President of the Conference, Scott Hickey, Superintendent of the School District of New Lisbon.

s.hickey@nlsd.k12.wi.us (608) 562-3700